Some songs just deserve to be blasted poolside at high volumes, and today Amazon is helping make that possible with a deal on Anker's Soundcore Flare 2 speaker. It's a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that pumps out 20W of sound for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and right now it's only $49.99 at Amazon.com — a respectable $10 off.

Sure, the Soundcore Flare 2 utilizes modern standards like Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C charging, but the coolest part about it is the futuristic flare lighting ringing the top and bottom of the unit. Since there are 6 different modes to choose from using the Soundcore app, the mood lighting can reflect the current playlist's vibe perfectly by pulsing to the beat.

Of course, you get a lot more than fancy LEDs here. The speaker provides 20W of sound in 360° for total immersion in the music, along with BassUp technology that utilizes a custom-designed DSP chip and dual bass radiators. And it's capable of being paired with up to over 100 other PartyCast-enabled speakers to create enormous waves of sonic perfection.

Dance on over to Amazon today if you're interested in pumping up a socially-distanced party of your own. The Soundcore Flare 2 is $10 its recent pricing, making it a solid $49.99 investment for music lovers of all genres.