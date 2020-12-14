Not everyone is a fan of monthly subscription services, but in some cases, they can end up being cheaper than buying everything you want individually. Ubisoft+ is a subscription that includes most of the titles published by the French game company of the same name, and now it includes access to Google Stadia.

Ubisoft+ already allows subscribers to download and install most Ubisoft-published video games on their PC, or play select titles on Amazon's Luna streaming service. Starting today, the same $14.99/mo fee now includes Stadia access, if you connect your Google account to your Ubisoft account. A Stadia Pro subscription is not required, but you do need to be in the United States.

Even though Ubisoft+ includes access to most of the company's games, the catalog of Stadia-supported games is much shorter. The list of cloud-available games hasn't yet been updated with Stadia results, but it seems to only include titles already ported to Stadia (Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, etc.). Stadia Pro already offers discounts on some Ubisoft games, so if you're already paying for that, you might not be saving much money by subscribing. However, if you also want to play games on Amazon Luna or PC, you won't have to buy the same games multiple times for each platform.

The integration can be enabled through the new Ubisoft+ settings page in the Stadia web app, which is still rolling out. More information about Ubisoft+ can be found on the company's website.