The Verizon and the T-Mobile Galaxy S20 variants are already receiving Android 11 (though the rollout has been halted for the latter), and now the AT&T S20 and Note20 series are joining their siblings. The OTA update weighs a hefty 2.5GB and packs the latest tweaks to Android and One UI, which has reached version 3.0 with this update.
Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on an AT&T Galaxy Note20.
AT&T has yet to confirm the rollout on its support website for the Note20, but we've received multiple reports and screenshots showing how the update is arriving. The AT&T S20 help document indicates that the latest December 10 release is still running Android 10, but that appears to be a typo — the changelog and reports on Twitter with the same build number show that it's actually Android 11, corroborated by Redditors. While many other Samsung phones still running Android 10 are already receiving the December security patch, the AT&T Note20 series is currently stuck on the October patch. Hopefully, that'll change in January.
Release date: December 10, 2020
What's new: Network performance improvements and Android 11 OS update
Security patch level (SPL): November 1, 2020
Baseband version:
G981USQU1CTKH (S20 5G)
G986USQU1CTKH (S20+ 5G)
G988USQU1CTKH (S20 Ultra 5G)
Build number:
RP1A.200720.012.G981USQU1CTKH (S20 5G)
RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1CTKH (S20+ 5G)
RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1CTKH (S20 Ultra 5G)
File size:
2.5GB (S20 5G), 2.5GB (S20+ 5G), 2.5GB (S20 Ultra 5G)
As always, the new software is rolling out in stages, so you might have to wait a while until it hits your phone. Try to check if the update is already available to you in Settings -> System updates -> Check for system updates.
- Source:
- AT&T
- Thanks:
- Raymond & @WinDroidGuy
Comments