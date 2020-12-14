Sony's WF-1000XM3 are considered a market leader when it comes to true wireless noise-canceling earbuds. Sadly, their MSRP is relatively high, but you can now save $72 on them and pay just $158 thanks to this deal, which is the lowest they've sold for so far.

The buds are famous for having one of the best noise cancellation performance in the category, combined with excellent audio quality. They can achieve about five hours of playback, which can be extended to 24 hours thanks to the charging case. The latter is filled up using a Type-C port, so you can connect it using the same cable you use for your phone or laptop.

In his review, Ryan appreciated their sound quality, design, noise cancellation, and battery life. However, he found their price was relatively high. Thankfully, this deal helps alleviate the drawback, especially since both black and white versions are on sale.