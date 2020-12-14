Sony used to be one of the quickest manufacturers around when it came to releasing major Android updates, but the company has definitely slowed down in recent years. Sony didn't start rolling out Android 10 until December of last year, and now its Android 11 schedule is starting off on the same foot.
Android 11 is now rolling out to the Xperia 1 II (Mark 2) in Taiwan, with a global release expected shortly. The update clocks in at 933.9MB, and includes all the expected features like improved media controls, new emoji, temporary permissions, and a built-in screen recorder. Sony has also added a few of its own features, including a 'BatteryCare' setting that limits the maximum charge to 80 or 90%, 5G support for dual-SIM dual-standby, and 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion recording in the Cinema Pro app (previously limited to 60fps).
This lines up with Sony's original update schedule, which aimed to bring Android 11 to the Xperia 1 2 in December. The Xperia 5 II and 10 II are next in line, both of which should receive Android 11 in late January. Last year's Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 should get their updates starting in February. Sony has no plans to bring Android 11 to the Xperia L4, which was released this year, nor any of its mid-tier XZ/XZ2-branded devices.
- Source:
- Marco Kao
- Via:
- XperiaBlog
