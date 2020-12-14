The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the lockdowns associated with it, have caused a surge in demand for videoconferencing tools. Zoom seems to be the leader in this space, but with the privacy issues that service has gone through, there's still demand for secure alternatives. Signal, the encrypted messaging platform, announced today that it now supports group calls on mobile.

Signal has already had video and audio calling for years, but only one-on-one conversations. The service is now rolling out support for group calls, accessible with the video button at the top of each conversation. Like with the rest of the app, calls are fully end-to-end encrypted, leaving no data on Signal's servers.

There's one catch right now: group calls are limited to five participants. Signal said in a blog post, "we’re working to let you have even more participants in a group call soon." You can download Signal from the Play Store with the handy link below.