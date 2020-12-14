There are a lot of solid smartwatch options on the market these days, but Samsung's offerings are some of the best options for Android users. The Galaxy Watch3 is the company's newest product, complete with a sleek design, wireless charging, and an ECG sensor. And right now, every model of the wearable is on sale for $110 off on Amazon, with prices starting at $289.99 for the 41mm version.

The Galaxy Watch3 features excellent battery life that lasts easily through a full day of use. And since it works with reverse wireless charging on newer Galaxy phones, topping it up can be as easy as placing it on the back of your phone. Samsung packed a number of helpful health tracking features into the watch, like automatic sleep tracking and the ability to monitor your stress levels.

Add on a stylish design, snappy performance from Tizen OS, and Samsung's nifty rotating bezel, and you've got yourself a wearable worthy of anyone's wrist. Be sure to check out our full review for the complete rundown.

If you think it's time to grab Samsung's Galaxy Watch3, head over to Amazon today and pick up any model of the watch for $110 off — as low as $289.99 for the 41mm variant without LTE.