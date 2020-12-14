Bite-sized videos have become increasingly popular over the last couple of years and the popularity of TikTok has only seemed to convince more platforms to jump on the bandwagon. The latest platform to make such a move is Reddit, which has acquired short-form video platform Dubsmash for an undisclosed amount.

Dubsmash will still exist as a standalone app after the purchase, but Reddit also has plans to integrate its video creation tools. It isn’t clear how exactly but we wouldn’t be surprised if we see yet another Stories-like implementation.

Reddit first launched native video support in 2017 and has since seen “tremendous growth and organic community adoption;” 2020 saw users posting twice as many videos as were published in 2019. The inclusion of short-form video seems to be a promising way to increase user adoption and retention.

For the uninitiated, Dubsmash was launched back in 2015 and briefly went viral for letting users create lip-sync videos to soundbites from movies, shows, and music. Subsequently, in 2017, the app changed gears to become a social platform and let users share videos within the application itself. While it isn’t as popular as TikTok, Dubsmash crossed the mark of 1 billion video views per month in January and is the second most installed short-form video app in the US.

Source: Reddit