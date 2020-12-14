Your TV is only as good as the streaming dongle attached or built into it. NVIDIA's Shield TV Pro is a great way to upgrade your current setup. It comes with plenty of essential features like Chromecast support and Assistant integration, as well as premium extras such as 4K AI Upscaling and Dolby Vision. Normally retailing for $199.99, Amazon currently has the streaming device on sale for $179.99 — a cool $20 discount.

The Shield TV Pro delivers on the streaming standards with access to 4K HDR content from thousands of games and apps via the Play Store. It can run almost anything you can throw at it thanks to Nvidia's Tegra X1+ chip coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. The included voice remote has backlit buttons, an IR blaster, and a built-in remote control locator that ensures it'll never get lost.

Along with the essentials, the Shield TV Pro comes with support for both Google Assistant and Alexa so you can control the device with just your voice. It's also compatible with some game controllers so you can get your game on with Fortnite or GeForce Now. And with two USB 3.0 ports, it's easy to plug in additional USB cameras, keyboards, controllers, and even additional storage.

To upgrade your entertainment experience today, click the Amazon link and take advantage of these $20 savings to get the Nvidia Shield TV Pro for just $179.99 today. We really liked the base model, and the Pro promises to be even better.