Samsung's Galaxy S10 may not be the new kid on the block anymore, but it's still an excellent value — especially at this price. Right now, Best Buy has 128GB models of the S10 on sale for just $449.99, a significant savings on a device with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Despite being last year's phone, the Galaxy S10 feels right at home in 2020. Even the choice to include a fingerprint reader feels more useful in these times. The 6.1-inch Quad HD AMOLED screen is nearly bezel-less, and the camera system includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 2x zoom camera. And guess what else: there's a headphone jack. 🤯

It's even Wireless PowerShare-enabled for reverse wireless charging that's compatible with Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watches, and even other Galaxy phones.

Whether you're picking up a new daily driver for yourself or gifting it to someone who needs an upgrade, this is a great price on one of Samsung's flagship devices that still packs a punch — and at only $449.99, it's hard to resist. We even put together a whole list about why you might want to choose this phone over the newer S20 series.