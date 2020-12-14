Google's phone dialer application started off as a Pixel-exclusive replacement for the AOSP Phone app, but it has made plenty of appearances on devices from other companies, and Google even started allowing most people to download it from the Play Store. Now the app has passed a new milestone, according to the Play Store: 500 million installations.

Since the Google Phone app is a core system-level application in most cases, the bulk of that number is coming from pre-installations. In addition to Nexus/Pixel phones, the app has also appeared on select devices from Nokia, Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Microsoft, and other manufacturers. Google only started allowing it to be downloaded manually in April of this year, with an expanded rollout happening in August.

Google Phone now joins the elite group of apps with around 500 million installs, which includes applications like Pinterest, Zoom, and Opera Mini. If you don't have it installed already, you can download it from the Play Store link below.