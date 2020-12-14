The Home Max was released in 2017 as Google's top-tier speaker, combining the brains of a Google Home with the massive subwoofers and tweeters more commonly found in hi-fi setups. It has gone on sale for lower and lower prices over the past few months, and now we know why — the Home Max is no longer being manufactured.

Google has provided the following statement to Android Police, saying the Home Max is discontinued and that the Nest Audio is the intended successor:

We’ve sold out of Google Home Max and will no longer be manufacturing the device. With the launch of Nest Audio, we’re offering a range of great home audio solutions, particularly with two Nest Audios paired for stereo sound. Existing Google Home Max users shouldn’t worry as they won’t see any change in their service. We'll continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We're committed to delivering great sound and whole home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products.

Buying two Nest Audio speakers to run in stereo mode will cost you $200, which isn't exactly cheap, but that's still half the introductory price of the Google Home Max. However, the newer Nest speakers can't reach the same volume levels as the Home Max — the Home Max has a pair of 114mm subwoofers and 18mm tweeters, while a single Nest Audio has a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter. The Nest Audio also doesn't have an AUX input, which was available on the Home Max.

The Google Home Max is still in stock at select stores, including Verizon and BuyDig, so there's some time left to pick up Google's biggest and baddest smart speaker in new condition.