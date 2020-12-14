Anker has produced more than a few smart projectors with built-in Android, and one of the company's newer models is the 1080p Solar. It runs Android TV 9.0 Pie, and now you can get it for $441.99 from Amazon, a savings of $78 from the usual price.

This model is a 1080p smart projector with a 400 NASI lumen lamp, HDR10 support, native 1080p resolution, and a projection size of up to 120 inches. The unit has a built-in kickstand, and there's also keystone correction, so the projector doesn't have to be facing perfectly center for a quality image. Since it's running Android TV, you can install plenty of media apps on the projector itself, or cast content to it from any Chromecast-compatible app.

The projector is available for purchase from Amazon at the link below. The model with a built-in battery is also on sale for $90 off, but it's still more expensive at $509.99.