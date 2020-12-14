Google seems to have massively underestimated the demand for its Cyberpunk 2077 promotion on Stadia. The company has announced that it has had to close its offer of free prerequisite gaming hardware to those who ordered the game about halfway through its intended campaign period.

A staffer posted a message to the Stadia subreddit stating that those who reserved the new CD Projekt Red title in all countries except Canada through December 13 at 4 p.m. PST will be eligible to receive the Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra for free via Google Store promo code.

The controller and dongle cost $100 together, so getting a $40 discount and a triple-A rabbit hole to boot was an especially juicy deal. This deal was supposed to last a whole week from December 10, but was cut short due to "overwhelmingly positive reception." The same promotion wrapped up in Canada at 5 p.m. on December 10, again, due to stock overrun.

Early critical feedback seemed particularly effusive toward Stadia for its capability to deliver the game's full experience to users though the wider discourse around the game has leaned to the negative side.