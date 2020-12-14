Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today I have more than a few noteworthy titles worth picking up, and I'd like to highlight the standouts, such as the current discount on Romancing SaGa 2, a quality RPG that usually costs twice as much. We also have a sale on Botanicula, an enjoyable adventure game from Amanita Design, and last up is 911 Operator, an enjoyable simulation game that also has a sequel on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Calendar Widget KEY $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Livemocha: Special Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Accumulator PDF creator $17.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Best U $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Auto Qr & Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Shooter : Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Requence $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cyber Dead Premium: Modern Run and Gun game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Lost Civilization $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Simple text widget - Text widget for android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Spoons $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Audio and Video Recorder Pro $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Change Your Voice - Pro $5.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EasyMonitoring Battery & Storage of Remote Devices $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fussy Vegan $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ba Financial Calculator plus $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Lost Horizon 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Damn Little Town - Board Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Space Grunts $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Driving simulator VAZ 2108 SE Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tunn - the smallest game in the world $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kids Vehicles: Emergency $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in?
- Queen's Quest 3: The End of Dawn (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Romancing SaGa 2 $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- MIU! Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Catalyst - Premium Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
