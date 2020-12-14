Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today I have more than a few noteworthy titles worth picking up, and I'd like to highlight the standouts, such as the current discount on Romancing SaGa 2, a quality RPG that usually costs twice as much. We also have a sale on Botanicula, an enjoyable adventure game from Amanita Design, and last up is 911 Operator, an enjoyable simulation game that also has a sequel on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Calendar Widget KEY $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Livemocha: Special Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Accumulator PDF creator $17.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Best U $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Auto Qr & Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Hero Shooter : Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Requence $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Cyber Dead Premium: Modern Run and Gun game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. The Lost Civilization $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Simple text widget - Text widget for android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Spoons $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Audio and Video Recorder Pro $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Change Your Voice - Pro $5.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. EasyMonitoring Battery & Storage of Remote Devices $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Fussy Vegan $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Ba Financial Calculator plus $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Lost Horizon 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Damn Little Town - Board Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Space Grunts $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. 112 Operator $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Driving simulator VAZ 2108 SE Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Tunn - the smallest game in the world $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  23. Kids Vehicles: Emergency $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in?
  24. Queen's Quest 3: The End of Dawn (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  25. Romancing SaGa 2 $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. MIU! Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Catalyst - Premium Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days