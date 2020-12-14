Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today I have more than a few noteworthy titles worth picking up, and I'd like to highlight the standouts, such as the current discount on Romancing SaGa 2, a quality RPG that usually costs twice as much. We also have a sale on Botanicula, an enjoyable adventure game from Amanita Design, and last up is 911 Operator, an enjoyable simulation game that also has a sequel on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games