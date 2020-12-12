This story was originally published and last updated .
T-Mobile subscribers with a Galaxy S20 were supposed to be next in line for the Android 11 upgrade following the Verizon rollout, but it looks like T-Mobile's variant ran into some issues that required the carrier to pause the update. We initially received reports of the new software version coming to multiple people over the last week, corroborated by TmoNews, but now T-Mobile's update page states that the update has been halted.
T-Mobile hasn't shared what exactly went wrong, but it safe to assume that some issues popped up that need fixing. It's unclear when the Android 11 update will resume.
The 2GB download was supposed to bring you the latest Samsung software tweaks from One UI 3.0 along with all of the Android 11 features. This includes things like visual tweaks, new conversations and media sections in the notification shade, notification bubbles, improved volume controls, privacy tweaks, and more. Check our coverage of the One UI 3.0 beta for all the details.
Once T-Mobile and Samsung have resolved the problems, the update should continue rolling out to the T-Mobile Galaxy S20 lineup, comprised of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra. Other Samsung phones will follow over the next few months as per Samsung's official Android 11 roadmap. The Note20, Note10, S10, and the Z line are slated to get the new firmware in January.
Rollout paused
The article was first published on December 7 and originally covered the T-Mobile S20 Android 11 rollout. It has been updated to reflect that the update is currently paused.
