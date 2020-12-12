This story was originally published and last updated .
The holidays are here, and the last thing you want to do is clean the house. Luckily, you can automate that chore with a bit of help from Roborock's next round of deals. For a limited time, you can snatch up the Roborock S6 Pure for $359.99 ($240 off) and the S4 Max for $319.99 ($110 off). Here's how to take advantage of these awesome discounts.
The S6 Pure is one of Roborock's quietest robotic vacuums, making it great for homeowners who like to keep a relatively low sound profile in their living spaces. This vacuum features multi-level mapping powered by a precision LiDAR system, a 180ml water tank for mopping jobs, and it can achieve up to 2,000 Pa of suction when vacuuming carpets, rugs, and other surfaces.
The S4 Max, although relatively new to the lineup, packs some pretty hefty features into an affordable package. It's also equipped with a LiDAR navigation system, and it can achieve 2,000 Pa of suction, plus it comes with a massive 5,200mAh battery that can run for 180 minutes before needing a charge. It also contains an E11 air filter, enabling the S4 Max to capture 95% of the dander and mold particles it encounters throughout your home.
You can get the Roborock S4 Max for $319.99 ($110 off) and the S6 Pure can be yours for $359.99 ($240 off) from now through Sunday, December 20. To take advantage of these offers, head on over to their Amazon pages via the links below and make sure you check the discount coupons below the main prices before heading to checkout.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments