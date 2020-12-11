Whether you're working at the kitchen table, your home office, or anywhere else you can find a flat surface, you're likely spending a lot of time hunched over a laptop these days, trying to be as productive as possible. But if you and your computer aren't at an optimal angle, you could walk away every evening with a stiff neck, back pain, and achy wrists. Over time, these can really take a toll on your health and work productivity, but it doesn't have to be that way. Introducing X-Kit, the "world's first '5+4' foldable ergonomic hub-stand" by UGREEN.
At first glance, the UGREEN X-Kit may look like an ordinary laptop stand, but it's so much more than that. For starters, it features a completely ergonomic design with four unique adjustable angles — 15º, 20º, 30º, and 33º — so that you can find the optimal fit for you. These angles allow you to change the height and angle of your laptop in a way that supports good posture, thus making it easier for you to work comfortably for longer periods of time.
Its ergonomic advantages are enough to make the X-Kit a solid buy, but it also comes integrated with some powerful peripheral connections. Along the edge, you'll find an HDMI port that is compatible with 4K 3D monitors, two USB 3.0 ports with 5Gbps data transfer speeds, as well as an SD and a TF card slot that can support speeds up to 104mb/s.
Finally, the UGREEN X-Kit is designed for the ultimate convenience, power, and portability. Its X-shaped structure is flanked by slip- and crush-proof silicone bands, keeping the stand firmly planted while working. The stand's frame is manufactured from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, ensuring it's both light enough to carry and sturdy enough to withstand regular use. It can also be easily folded up and placed in a bag, making it a great companion for travel or working in your favorite coffee shop once the pandemic subsides.
Back UGREEN X-Kit on Indiegogo today and save
The UGREEN X-Kit isn't available for purchase yet, but you can help bring it to the market. Right now, the first 100 Android Police readers to back the X-Kit on Indiegogo via this special link can lock in their order for only $44. After that, the next lowest funding tier will be $49, followed by $59, and so on until early bird supplies runs out. X-Kit's Indiegogo campaign ends on January 10, 2021, and early orders are expected to start shipping as soon as December 20, 2020.
