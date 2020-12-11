Active noise cancellation is always nice to have, but it comes in especially handy in situations like workouts where focus is essential. Sony's WF-SP800N are a pair of fitness-focused earbuds that offer ANC capabilities and some of the longest battery life around. And right now, Amazon has them on sale for $129.99 — a solid $18.01 discount.

When we reviewed the WF-SP800N earlier this year, we concluded that they offered "almost everything you could ask for in a pair of gym earbuds." That praise is due to their nice sound, adequate ANC performance, and super long longevity. These buds get up to 9 hours on a single charge — and that's with ANC enabled!

They may be a little large for some people, and they definitely don't have the catchiest product name, but if you're after some buds with solid sound and lengthy battery life, you won't do much better than these. Check out our full review for the complete lowdown.

Head over to Amazon today to grab a pair of Sony's WF-SP800N earbuds while the sale lasts. Only one color is available for $129.99, but you can't go wrong with a classic black look.