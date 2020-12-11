The Google Pay team has been busy launching a brand-new app, but they've also found time to keep expanding the list of supported banks. These financial institutions let you add their credit and debit cards to Google Pay for quick and easy NFC payments. Google added 24 banks back in October, and now the company has tacked on an additional 34, in 26 countries around the globe.
Here's the list of recent additions to the list of supported banks, sorted by region:
- Australia
- Greater Bank Limited
- Humm pro Pty Ltd
- Klarna
- Austria
- Transferwise Ltd
- Belgium
- Citibank
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Czech Republic
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Denmark
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Finland
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- France
- BPCE - Apetiz
- Citibank
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Germany
- 1822
- C24
- Citibank
- Hanseatic Bank
- ING-DiBa
- LBB
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Vivid
- Volkswagen Financial Services
- Greece
- Transferwise Ltd.
- Hong Kong
- China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited (CCB)
- Octopus Cards Limited
- Ireland
- Citibank
- Payac
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva wallet
- Italy
- Citibank
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Latvia
- Ecommpay
- Netherlands
- Adyen
- New Zealand
- Humm pro Pty Ltd
- Norway
- UAB ZEN.com
- Poland
- Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A.
- Pekao S.A.
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Portugal
- Lydia
- Universo
- Romania
- Transferwise Ltd
- Russia
- Joint stock company Bank «Reserve finance and investments»
- Singapore
- MatchMove Pay
- Slovakia
- CSOB
- UAB ZEN.com
- Spain
- Citibank
- Pecunpay
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Sweden
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
- Switzerland
- Citibank
- UK
- Citibank
- Coutts
- ecomPay
- Edenred
- Paynetics AD
- Prepay Solutions
- Project Imagine Ltd.
- UAB ZEN.com
- Viva Wallet
If you've been waiting to see your bank on the list, go ahead and download the new Google Pay app now from APK Mirror or the Play Store as long as it supports your country. Be sure to add your cards and utilize tap-to-pay functionality — it's safer and more sanitary.
