The Google Pay team has been busy launching a brand-new app, but they've also found time to keep expanding the list of supported banks. These financial institutions let you add their credit and debit cards to Google Pay for quick and easy NFC payments. Google added 24 banks back in October, and now the company has tacked on an additional 34, in 26 countries around the globe.

Here's the list of recent additions to the list of supported banks, sorted by region:

Australia Greater Bank Limited Humm pro Pty Ltd Klarna

Austria Transferwise Ltd

Belgium Citibank UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Czech Republic UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Denmark UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Finland UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

France BPCE - Apetiz Citibank UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Germany 1822 C24 Citibank Hanseatic Bank ING-DiBa LBB UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet Vivid Volkswagen Financial Services

Greece Transferwise Ltd.

Hong Kong China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited (CCB) Octopus Cards Limited

Ireland Citibank Payac UAB ZEN.com Viva wallet

Italy Citibank UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Latvia Ecommpay

Netherlands Adyen

New Zealand Humm pro Pty Ltd

Norway UAB ZEN.com

Poland Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. Pekao S.A. UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Portugal Lydia Universo

Romania Transferwise Ltd

Russia Joint stock company Bank «Reserve finance and investments»

Singapore MatchMove Pay

Slovakia CSOB UAB ZEN.com

Spain Citibank Pecunpay UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Sweden UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet

Switzerland Citibank

UK Citibank Coutts ecomPay Edenred Paynetics AD Prepay Solutions Project Imagine Ltd. UAB ZEN.com Viva Wallet



If you've been waiting to see your bank on the list, go ahead and download the new Google Pay app now from APK Mirror or the Play Store as long as it supports your country. Be sure to add your cards and utilize tap-to-pay functionality — it's safer and more sanitary.