Is it a barnyard in here or just me? Google is bringing 50 new animals as 3D models users can mess around with in augmented reality when using Search on mobile — some of them previously found in an APK teardown.
Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z
— Google (@Google) December 11, 2020
Many of the animals the company features in its teaser video on Twitter were found in that teardown back in September. 27 were on that list, so we had more or less than 23 to look out for here.
So, with that in mind, here are 49 animals that appear to have made it in this round:
- Akita
- Australian shepherd
- Beagle
- Bengal cat
- Border Collie
- Bulldog
- Bull terrier
- Cane Corso
- Chihuahua
- Chipmunk
- Chow chow
- Cocker Spaniel
- Coyote
- Dachshund
- Doberman
- Donkey
- Fennec fox
- German Shepherd
- Giraffe
- Great dane
- Guinea pig
- Hamster
- Hippo
- Kitten
- Korean jindo
- Maine coon
- Maltese
- Milk cow (dairy cow)
- Norwegian forest
- Ox
- Persian cat
- Pig
- Pitbull
- Poodle
- Puppy
- Ragdoll
- Red panda
- Russian blue
- Schnauzer
- Scottish fold
- Shiba inu
- Shih tzu
- Siamese cat
- Siberian Husky
- Sphynx cat
- Unicorn
- Welsh Corgi
- Yorkshire terrier
- Zebra
There are margins of error, sure, as well as a couple of generalities — the "kitten" and "puppy" models to appear as a somewhat generic caricature as to differentiate them from the more specific breeds — but it's a great time to let the kids get acquainted with these new pals as holiday vacation commences.
You can search for any of these animals and look for the "View in 3D" module, then hop between other related animals in the AR viewfinder.
