Is it a barnyard in here or just me? Google is bringing 50 new animals as 3D models users can mess around with in augmented reality when using Search on mobile — some of them previously found in an APK teardown.

Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z — Google (@Google) December 11, 2020

Many of the animals the company features in its teaser video on Twitter were found in that teardown back in September. 27 were on that list, so we had more or less than 23 to look out for here.

So, with that in mind, here are 49 animals that appear to have made it in this round:

Akita

Australian shepherd

Beagle

Bengal cat

Border Collie

Bulldog

Bull terrier

Cane Corso

Chihuahua

Chipmunk

Chow chow

Cocker Spaniel

Coyote

Dachshund

Doberman

Donkey

Fennec fox

German Shepherd

Giraffe

Great dane

Guinea pig

Hamster

Hippo

Kitten

Korean jindo

Maine coon

Maltese

Milk cow (dairy cow)

Norwegian forest

Ox

Persian cat

Pig

Pitbull

Poodle

Puppy

Ragdoll

Red panda

Russian blue

Schnauzer

Scottish fold

Shiba inu

Shih tzu

Siamese cat

Siberian Husky

Sphynx cat

Unicorn

Welsh Corgi

Yorkshire terrier

Zebra

There are margins of error, sure, as well as a couple of generalities — the "kitten" and "puppy" models to appear as a somewhat generic caricature as to differentiate them from the more specific breeds — but it's a great time to let the kids get acquainted with these new pals as holiday vacation commences.

You can search for any of these animals and look for the "View in 3D" module, then hop between other related animals in the AR viewfinder.