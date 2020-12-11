Earlier this year, Google began rolling out iMessage-like reactions to its own Messages app. The feature, which works for RCS chats only and lets you quickly react to a text without having to type a whole new reply, is now also available on the Messages web client so you can send the same emoji feedback from the comfort of your desk and big screen.

When using the Messages web client, you can simply hover next to any message to uncover two new icons: an emoji and an overflow options button. Click the emoji and you'll be able to select between seven different reactions (thumbs-up, heart eyes, laughing with tears, surprised, sad, angry, and thumbs-down). This works on both your own messages and anyone else's in a one-on-one or group chat. You can't send two reactions to the same message, though, and if you try to choose a second one, it'll override the first one.

You don't need to do anything to get this to work. It should be rolled out to everyone — at least we verified that it was available for several accounts and in several countries. Just open Messages web and you'll be able to try this on any RCS chat.