It's been more than a year since Google launched its system-wide dark theme with Android 10, but the company still isn't done creating dark modes for all of its apps. Many Google Maps users are still waiting for the eye-soothing theme currently in rollout, but if you want a glimpse at what you can expect while you're in satellite view, you might want to download or open Google Earth. Google has announced that the app now finally has a dark theme.

To activate dark mode, you need to head to the app's settings in the hamburger menu and manually select dark in Application theme under General — the default system option doesn't actually respect your system settings yet. Since Google Earth is comprised of satellite imagery, most of the application won't be dimmed — the theme only applies to the interface elements like buttons and menus.

The dark theme is also live in the Google Earth web app, which you can start up at earth.google.com. You can download the latest version of the Android app on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror, but dark mode should come to some older versions, too. Let's hope that Earth will soon properly respect the Android system theme so you don't have to switch manually for too long.