Disney had a ton of announcements to make during its annual Investor Day presentation, an event that's long become a forum for revealing new content. Most notably, the company shared that it beginning March 26, 2021, Disney+ will cost $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year in the US, which is a $1 price hike. But subscribers are in for a ton of new content from Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic, so it's not merely a money grab.

The Disney Bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is in for the same price increase and will cost $13.99 a month going forward. International markets will see a similar hike in their respective currency.

The new streaming service has exceeded the entertainment company's expectations. Disney announced that its platform now has more than 86 million subscribers and hopes that all of its direct-to-consumer services will grow to have more than 300 million subscribers by 2024.

Regarding content, there's loads to unpack. The company has pledged that it will release 100+ titles to Disney+ every year going forward, and it gave us a glimpse at what we can expect for 2021. On the Star Wars side, we'll see the long-rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader, set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Then there's two series set in the Mandalorian universe: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, about the character who originally appeared in The Clone Wars. There are a few more Star Wars titles, including Andor, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, A Droid Story, and Willow.

Marvel fans can look forward to Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominique Throne as a genius inventor, and Armor Wars starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, coming both to cinemas and Disney+. A few streaming titles have also been announced, such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki; the animated series What If…?; Ms. Marvel; Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld joining Jeremy Renner in the series; She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role alongside Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth; Moon Knight; Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; and a series of original shorts, I Am Groot, featuring the famous Guardians of the Galaxy baby tree.

Check out the full list of Disney live action movies and animation films in the Twitter thread below or the company's less cluttered programming sheet.

Disney has also announced a new content brand called Star, which will be included with Disney+ in select overseas markets starting in February. It will be comprised of content from the Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century, and local content from regions where available. Latin American countries will get all of this in the form of an extra Star+ streaming service, similar to the Hotstar branding in India.