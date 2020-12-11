Apple has been making strides with its in-house System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designs lately, especially with the company's new M1 desktop chipset. However, Apple is still using modems designed by other firms, which has sometimes become a point of contention with iPhones. According to comments by Apple's top chip executive, the company could soon use its own modem designs, bringing Apple even closer to designing every component of its mobile devices.

Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, revealed the plans in a town hall meeting with employees, according to Bloomberg's sources. Srouji said Apple began developing its own internal modem this year, which would allow the company's mobile devices to connect to cell towers without the need to use modems from other companies.

The choice of modem has been a popular comparison point across different variants of iPhones, similar to the conversation around the differences between Samsung's Exynos and Snapdragon phones. Previous iPhone models used modems from both Qualcomm and Intel, sometimes in different batches of the same phone, with the Intel modems sometimes performing worse in both network speeds and battery life. Apple acquired the majority of Intel's modem business last year, but the latest 5G-enabled iPhones are using Qualcomm modems.