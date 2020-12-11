Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, and so I have some awesome sales to share with everyone. First up is This Is the Police, a quality strategy game where you'll fulfill the role of a police chief within a corrupt system. Next is Teslagrad, a fantastic platformer that offers Metroidvania mechanics. Last but not least is Lock's Quest, an enjoyable Nintendo DS game that was remastered and ported to Android. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 27 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Color Wheel $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MyRigs - Fishing Knots $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defence RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Healing Matching Puzzle $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
Icon packs & customization
- Roundies ada - Adaptative icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Swim Out $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lock's Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 6 takes! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Café International $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight - Offline Idle RPG Runner $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese Visual Novel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Borealis - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Garis Light - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 Limitless - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pure Line Icon Pack - Cute Line Theme & Line Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudus - Hexa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Madness Substratum $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruggy - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xperia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
