Waze is picking up a little bit of Christmas fun to go with the upcoming holiday season. Until the end of the month, drivers can take advantage of a new holiday theme loaded with three fun features: Santa's voice for navigation, a "Santa Mood" you can share with other folks on the road, and you can even drive around maps as Santa's present-laden sleigh.

Waze has also worked with Pandora for a Santa's Sleigh Jams playlist of holiday songs, including titles like Run Run Rudolph and Winter Wonderland, all of which you can listen to from Waze's Audio Player (in the US).

While odds are most of us won't (or, at least, shouldn't) be doing much traveling for the holidays, this new theme could be a fun way to keep the kids in the car entertained for the next few weeks. To check out the new theme, Waze users can follow the link here.