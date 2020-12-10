This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been near the front of the pack when it comes to releasing monthly security updates for a while now. The December 2020 update has rolled out to several of the company's phones in the United States, and a similar schedule is now taking place with Samsung's international models.
Below is listed every Samsung phone sold outside the United States that has been patched to the December level. We’ve marked the latest entries in bold to make them easy to spot.
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N98xBXXS1ATK1
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xBXXS1ATK1, released December 7
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10: G97xFXXS9DTK9, 123MB
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9: G960FXXSCFTK2, released December 12
You can either patiently wait for these updates to hit your unit automatically, or head to Settings > Software Update to check for them manually.
