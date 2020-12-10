Thanks to an avalanche of leaks, including a couple of our own discoveries, we already have a pretty clear picture of how the upcoming Galaxy S21 line will shape up. Ahead of its January 14 unveiling, it’s basically public knowledge what the trio is going to look like and which upgrades they're bringing to the table. In India, Samsung is fast-tracking things a bit, and has already started taking pre-orders for its still-unannounced 2021 Galaxy S flagship series.

The Samsung Opera House store in India’s southern city of Bengaluru is letting its visitors pre-book a Galaxy S21 against a small advance of ₹2,000 (about $27). These buyers will be given the option to pick their S21 model of choice once Samsung formally announces them in mid-January, though reserving a unit beforehand should at least help people avoid the launch-day rush.

The Indian Galaxy S21 variant would carry the Exynos 2100 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 888, just as expected. Other than that, the report attempts to corroborate much of the information we detailed back in November.

Samsung is expected to ship the Galaxy S21 lineup in India as part of its international release plans for January 29, which we recently confirmed. If you’re around Bengaluru, you can visit Samsung’s iconic experience store and reserve a Galaxy S21 for yourself. And while you wait for your next Samsung flagship, you can check out our detailed roundup of all the Galaxy S21 leaks so far, to have a better sense of what you’re getting into.