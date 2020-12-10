Google Docs is a powerful tool that can unlock a lot of possibilities when it comes to editing documents, but combining portrait and landscape page orientations wasn't one of them — until now. That's right: Google is finally allowing users to create horizontal and vertical pages within the same document.

Documents created in Google Docs can now be changed between portrait and landscape orientation on a per-section basis, meaning that you don't have to make every page tall and thin just because the first page looks good that way. Microsoft Word documents that contain a mixture of vertical and horizontal pages will be able to be imported, edited, and exported soon as well.

Here's the revolutionary new feature in action.

This change should make it much easier to work with documents that include tables, charts, images, and other rich content along with traditional text. The new ability starts rolling out now, but it may take until 2021 before officially showing up for all users. I'm not seeing it on my end yet, but when it does go live — watch out! My Google Docs are going to look more unhinged than ever before.