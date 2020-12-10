The Pixel 4a 5G is a great phone for those on a budget, making it our current top pick of the Pixel bunch. The 4a 5G was already a bargain at $500, offering most of the features found in the Pixel 5 with only a few compromises, like the lack of wireless charging and high-refresh-rate display. Despite only being a few months old, several retailers are already selling it for $460 ($40 off), so if you've been thinking about buying one, now would be a great time to do so.

Best Buy lists the phone for only $410, but remember that this price doesn't include the $50 activation fee, so at checkout, you're looking at $460 like all the others. There's no indication as to when this offer will end, but B&H calls it a "holiday saving," so I imagine it will be around until the end of the month.

The 4a 5G is a great phone. The cameras are top-notch, the software support is excellent, and the Pixe- exclusive Google Assistant features make it stand out from the rest of the midrange phones. It even has a headphone jack, which is slowly becoming a rarity even in this bracket of the market. If $500 is a bargain, then $460 is a steal.