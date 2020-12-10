The AirPods Pro might be made by Apple, but that doesn't mean they aren't worth a look from Android enthusiasts. Apple's flagship earbuds offer a comfortable in-ear fit, a wireless charging case, and top-of-the-line active noise cancellation that's among the best you'll find in earbuds this small. And right now, Woot is selling them for just $189.99, a savings of $60 off the MSRP.

Listening to music, podcasts, and more on the AirPods Pro sounds great thanks to the noise-isolating design, but these buds take things to the next level with active noise cancellation and transparency modes that make them well-suited for blocking out noisy situations as well as when you need to keep an ear on what's going on around you. The 4.5-ish hours of battery life isn't class-leading, but it's not bad, either. The case has a lightning charging port, but if you've joined the wireless charging revolution, that shouldn't be an issue.

While the AirPods Pro aren't designed to work with Android, they're just Bluetooth earbuds at the base level. That means they can pair with virtually any phone, tablet, or computer. And the open nature of Android means there are plenty of third-party apps that help make the buds feel like a first-class citizen, letting enterprising users adjust controls and customize settings.

If you're after a comfortable pair of earbuds with excellent noise cancelation that just work, check out Woot's $189.99 sale on AirPods Pro. Even if you don't want to sully your space with an Apple product, I hear they make great gifts.