Microsoft's cloud gaming service left beta in September with 172 games, and the catalog has only continued to expand since then. Android is currently the only supported platform, but Microsoft just confirmed that iOS and PC support will arrive in Spring 2021.

"Expanding Xbox to new players is central to our ambition of helping games and developers find an easy path to the world’s 3 billion gamers," Microsoft said in a blog post today. We are doing this by embracing multiple devices and providing a consistent Xbox experience wherever you log in, whether that’s on your Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One, Android device or – starting in Spring 2021 – your Windows PC and iOS device from the cloud."

Google's Stadia platform is already under threat from Xbox cloud streaming, but for the moment, Stadia still has the advantage of fully supporting desktop platforms (Chrome) and TVs (Chromecast Ultra), and an iOS web app is under development. Microsoft's expanded availability would put even more pressure on Google. However, Microsoft still doesn't seem interested in supporting Chromebooks or Android TV.