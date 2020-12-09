Bluetooth earbuds are one of the most convenient ways to enjoy listening to music, podcasts, and more. Anker makes a variety of wireless buds, and today, a selection of them are on sale in Amazon's Deal of the Day starting at just $24.99, with savings of up to $50 on some of the most affordable wireless audio products around.

There are options for everyone here, like the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, a $25 pair of buds that feature Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7 waterproofing, and over 3 and a half hours of battery life. The product with the most premium price tag is the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro. They offer an impressive 8 hours of playback on a single charge, along with other handy additions such as custom sound profiles powered by HearID, independent playback, and wireless charging. There are plenty of other choices (even a neckband) — check out the full list below.