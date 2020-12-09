Stitcher, the podcast app fresh off an acquisition by Pandora, is about to roll out an overdue makeover for its Android users with better fine-tuning when it comes to browsing, playing, and tracking the shows you want to listen to.

The new look for mobile

The new look is being dubbed a complete "rebuild" for the app which hasn't structurally changed over the years. There's a dedicated "My Podcasts" tab featuring episodes users have yet to finish and shows they have favorited. Other changes include better search filters and result sorting, user-curated groups of shows, the ability to set the number of episodes that should be auto-downloaded, and finer increments on playback speed settings up to 3x — an improvement from 0.5-point intervals up to 2x.

Stitcher's old look on v4.8 of its Android app, last updated in April

Revised designs are also available for the iOS and desktop versions as well as the publishers' portal.

We suspect that the new look will appear with v5.0 of Stitcher which you can look for on the Play Store or APK Mirror.