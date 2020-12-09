This story was originally published and last updated .
A bunch of Galaxy phone users got a bit of a head start on the December 2020 security patch when Samsung released the update two weeks ahead of schedule. While that update was meant for some international beta users testing out One UI 3.0, Samsung kick-started the stable rollout of the latest patch in the US at the beginning of the month. The first device to get bumped to the December 2020 level was Verizon’s Galaxy S20 FE, most recently followed by the Z Fold2 and the Tab S7 5G on AT&T.
Since its release a few months back, Samsung’s 2020 budget flagship has been consistently receiving monthly security patches, at least on Verizon. The latest update for the S20 FE started rolling out on Wednesday, however it doesn’t bring anything new, except for the December patch, according to the official changelog. In the meantime, the rest of the Galaxy S20 lineup has already started receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0, albeit with an older security patch, while the S20 FE is weirdly absent from Samsung’s rollout schedule.
Below is listed every Samsung phone in the US that has been patched to the December level. We’ve marked the latest entries in bold to make them easy to spot.
Galaxy S20 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW: QP1A.190711.020.G781VSQS1BTL1, released December 2
Galaxy Z Fold2
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.F916USQS1BTK4, 277MB, released December 4
Galaxy Tab S7 5G
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.T878USQS1ATK1, 221MB, released December 4
You can either patiently wait for these updates to hit your unit automatically or head to Settings > Software Update to check for them manually.
AT&T Z Fold2 and Tab S7 5G
Updated with new devices.
