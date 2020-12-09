T-Mobile has stopped selling the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in its online storefront. All three devices were unceremoniously removed from T-Mobile's online store sometime over the past several days. Calls to local stores confirm that they're still able to sell what's available in current inventory, but aren't ordering new stock for any of these models. T-Mobile has confirmed to us that the smaller Galaxy S20 will eventually make a return to the carrier's online store soon, though the S20+ and S20 Ultra will be in-store exclusives as stock remains for now.

The previous product pages for the Galaxy S20 series on T-Mobile's website now all redirect to the main Samsung phone product page, where you can buy other Samsung handsets, including the newly released Galaxy S20 FE and almost 2-year-old Galaxy S10. There is currently no way to order or view a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra on T-Mobile's website.

Samsung still sells the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra for T-Mobile, but the Galaxy S20 is out of stock in the manufacturer's store for the T-Mobile SKU. And although the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra are still there, we are seeing availability limited to particular storage capacities and color options.

With the Galaxy S21 just over the horizon, it's likely Samsung is slowing down production on the Galaxy S20 series to transition to the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 series, though T-Mobile tells us the change is due to high demand following recent promotions. Either way, we're told that the S20 will make a reappearance at its online storefront soon, though the other phones will be limited to existing in-store availability for now.