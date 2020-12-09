If you're still debating the best way to play Cyberpunk 2077, maybe early access will help sway your decision. Stadia customers will be able to play today at 7PM ET (4PM PT) rather than midnight local time — that's hours before console players will have access to the game here in the US.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

While console players will have to wait until local midnight to play, folks on Steam and PC have the benefit of a simultaneous release, scheduled for midnight GMT (i.e., UK time). That works out to 7PM Eastern Time or 4PM Pacific, and it means folks on the west coast can enjoy the game a full eight hours early.

Of course, there are other ways to play the game early, like mucking around with time zone settings or a VPN, but you can also enjoy a free controller and Chromecast if you pick it up before December 18th on Stadia. If you were going to play the game from your sofa either way, early access and free hardware might make it worth your while to do it on Stadia rather than a console.