Fitness tracking is one of the main reasons people love smartwatches, and Fitbit's offerings excel at it. Right now, Amazon has two of the company's watches on sale, including its newest watch, the Fitbit Sense. It has special health monitoring sensors, long battery life, Google Assistant integration, and it's just $259.95 at the moment — $70 off.

The Sense excels at smartwatch essentials with a bold, bright 1.58" screen and long battery life. Fitbit says it should last up to six days, and we rated the longevity as a plus when we reviewed it back in October. There's also built-in GPS and support for Google Assistant thanks to a recent OS update. But one of the most unique features is the ECG sensor, which allows the watch to monitor your heart for atrial fibrillation. Check out our full review here for more details on the fitness-focused wearable.

If you don't need the latest and greatest, then you might want to take a look at the Fitbit Versa 3. It doesn't include some of the Sense's more unique health sensors, but it delivers on the basics with features like GPS, Google Assistant support, and the same stellar battery life that lasts up to six days. In our review, we called it the one that most people should get, since it offers many of the same experiences as the Sense but for less money. It's currently priced at $199.95 — $30 off the usual price.