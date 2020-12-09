Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 has been around long enough for plenty of consumers to have picked up, and now Verizon is offering a major deal on the tablet's keyboard cover accessory, marking it down to just $72 — a savings of $107.99 off the list price.

This is Samsung's official cover for the Tab S6, which means it's specially crafted to fit the tablet like a glove. It features an adjustable stand so you can position it at the best angle for your current setup. While it doesn't include as many keys as a standard laptop keyboard, it still manages to fit in function keys, a dedicated DeX button, and a touchpad area.

It's not just functional — it's stylish and protective as well thanks to a textured design that Samsung bills as being "sophisticated" in visual appeal while warding off everyday bumps, drops, and scratches. Plus, it's easy to setup due to a connection that utilizes POGO pins.

If you're looking to upgrade the tablet you already own, why not grab this keyboard cover and make yourself more productive on the go? $72 is the best price you're likely to find, and shipping is included for free.