Now that more people are staying at home these days, augmented reality has the potential to become even more important. AR may not be as novel as it once was, but that doesn't mean Google isn't continually expanding its ARCore SDK to more devices to enable them to seamlessly access AR experiences like its virtual zoo.

Adding a device to the ARCore support list means Google has certified it to ensure that functions like the CPU, camera, and other sensors work as expected in AR-capable apps. In total, there are thirteen new devices that Google has tested and seen fit to add to the list.

Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

LG WING 5G

realme 7i

realme X7 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy A20e

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Sharp AQUOS zero5G basic

Sharp AQUOS zero5G basic DX

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Google pivoted away from Playground, the AR-powered app for Pixel devices, earlier this year. But the company has continued to invest in improving and adding new AR experiences like museum exhibits and other 3D objects. In fact, this is the second time this month that Google has updated the list, so it's clear that while ARCore may not be the new kid on the block anymore, it's not moving to a new neighborhood quite yet.