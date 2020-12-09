Security cameras are one of the best investments you can make when it comes to keeping your home safe. Right now, you can get a 1080p security camera from Yi with two-way audio and night vision for just $17.99 on Amazon — its lowest price yet.

Just because this camera is affordable doesn't mean it skimps on the essentials. With 1080p resolution video and night vision, you'll be able to get a clear picture of what's going on in your house no matter the time of day. The 112° degree viewing angle means that you can capture plenty of space in the scene, too.

On top of all that, this Yi camera offers useful extras like Alexa integration, letting it work on any screen-based Alexa device to quickly bring up a live look at the video feed and control the camera via voice commands. Advanced AI detection is on board as well, which lets the camera detect motion that matters while reducing so-called "false positives" from frisky pets, plants waving in the breeze, and other non-threatening household fixtures.

If you're ready to start keeping a better eye on what's going on inside your home, head over to Amazon today and grab this deal while you still can.