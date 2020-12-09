The Pixel 4 is still the best Pixel available today if you value futuristic features like secure face unlock and fancy motion gestures that (sometimes) work. This may be the last truly high-end Pixel we get for a while, so now's a great time to make it your daily driver, especially if you're okay with Verizon. Right now, Best Buy will sell you a Pixel 4 for just $299.99 with instant activation.

The Pixel 4 runs on the Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB of RAM. That's less RAM than this year's Pixel devices, but the 855 runs rings around the Pixel 5 and 4a (5G)'s 600-series processors. There's also a telephoto lens that makes a big difference when it comes to zooming into subjects, which is arguably more useful than the ultra-wide lens that ships on newer Pixels. And its 90Hz refresh rate display gives it a substantial smoothness boost over past Pixels. Read our full review for more details on the device, as well as photo samples.

The downside to the compact size of the Pixel 4 is its 2,800mAh battery, which can struggle to last through a full day. Google has introduced a number of battery improvements and enhancements over the last few months though, such as Extreme Battery Saver, which should help the Pixel 4 eke as much longevity as possible from its small cell.

If you're interested in grabbing Google's last-gen flagship, head over to Best Buy today and take advantage of this offer while it lasts. You'll even have the option of paying the $299.99 all at once or splitting it into monthly payments of $12.49 over two years.