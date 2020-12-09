Back in October, the US Justice Department went after Google in a massive antitrust lawsuit filed against the company. We heard that Facebook could be looking at similar scrutiny, and now those rumors have come to fruition. Multiple lawsuits are being filed today against Facebook, including one from the Federal Trade Commission that seeks to remove Instagram and WhatsApp from the company's control.

The first lawsuit includes 48 state and regional attorneys general who have signed onto the effort. The complaint alleges that Facebook has demonstrated a pattern of squashing competition by buying up smaller companies before they can become big enough to pose a real threat to Facebook's market share.

A similar suit has been filed by the Federal Trade Commission. It's the result of a separate investigation, and it explicitly asks the court to undo Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp — potentially spinning them off into their own independent companies.

2020 may be ending soon, but it doesn't look like big tech is going to be able to escape close examination from the FCC, FTC, and other government authorities. These major antitrust lawsuits have the potential to lead to some big consequences for some of the most powerful names in tech — and there may still be more suits coming before the year is out.