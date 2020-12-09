Amazon announced a bunch of new hardware back in September, but the company also teased a brand-new Fire TV experience. Now the update appears to be rolling out to select Fire TV devices, and it promises to be the most significant software upgrade yet, delivering plenty of new features that make it easier to watch what you love.

The first thing you'll notice about the new experience is the home screen. Redesigned to make it easier to find things to watch, it includes scrolling previews that allow you to jump right into your favorite shows on supported streaming services. Live TV, your library, and your pinned apps can also be accessed from the home screen.

The update adds support for individual profiles and a new Find tab featuring content recommendations.

Additionally, there's a new tab called Find, where Amazon will display browsable categories, genres, and personalized recommendations for what to watch next. The company is finally adding support for individual profiles, as well; up to 6 can be created with their own viewing history, watch lists, settings, and more. Kids profiles are also supported, which block content that isn't deemed family friendly. Improved Alexa integration is another big focus for the update, and the assistant can navigate around the interface, switch profiles based on your voice, and more.

The update is rolling out now to Amazon's latest-gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. More devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, will follow early next year if all goes according to plan. If you think today's update looks slick, why not check out our review of the Fire TV Stick to see if it's a good fit for your home?