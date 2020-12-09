You want to be careful about who you're around these days, and having a video doorbell makes the decision to open up or not much easier. Right now, you can get Eufy's wireless video doorbell with 2K resolution and two-way audio for just $139.99 on Amazon — that's $80 off.

Eufy outfitted this doorbell with dual power options, so it can last up to 6 months on a single charge or be connected to a power source for everlasting life. It's great for keeping an eye on things thanks to its 4:3 aspect ratio that gives you a full-body view of approaching visitors. Plus it includes onboard AI that sends you alerts when an actual human is in the picture.

There are plenty of helpful features included as well, like customizable activity zones, two-way audio, instant messages you can choose to play for visitors, and support for voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you're ready to answer the door for this sale, hit the Amazon link below before the clock strikes midnight.