Saving payment information and passwords to Chrome can be super handy, but it currently works only if you choose to sync your settings on each device. Over the coming months, Google will make changes to the payment and password manager so that you can use it seamlessly even when Chrome sync is switched off.
In Chrome for Android, a new dialog will pop up allowing you to sign into sites with a single tap even without turning on sync. If you just want to sign in temporarily, there's even an easy way to jump into an incognito tab so you'll automatically be signed out after your session. Payment autofill options will work in much the same way so long as you enter your CVC or authenticate using your phone's biometric security method. You can also add new payment methods here and they'll be available on other devices you're signed into.
On desktop, your passwords will also be accessible without sync turned on. You only have to sign into your Google account to be able see login credentials and payment info. And when you save any new passwords, you'll be asked whether you want them to be saved to your Google account for easy access across devices or just saved locally.
With these latest changes, we can expect a seamless experience when switching between phones and laptops, and you'll no longer need to turn on Chrome sync to make the most of its password management capabilities since it'll be tied to your Google account (should you want it to be). Watch out for these changes as they roll out over the next few weeks.
