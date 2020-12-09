Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today's list is on the smaller side, but I also have some quality standouts to share with everyone. First up is Star Wars: KOTOR, which is currently on sale thanks to the recent announcement that the sequel is coming to Android later this month. Next up is Old Man's Journey, a gorgeous adventure game that also offers a worthwhile story. Last but not least is 9th Dawn III RPG, the most recent release in the RPG series that's easily the best in the group. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 8 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Access Indicator Pro - iOS14 like cam/mic dot $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lynn , The Girl Drawn On Puzzles $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mator - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide - Learn To Trade $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horoscope Vedic - A Jyotish App $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- All Currency Converter Pro - Money Exchange Rates $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Melody Engineer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pupil Distance Meter Pro | Accurate PD measure $3.49 -> $2.45; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Die drei !!! Auf der Spur $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Old Man's Journey $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Sir Questionnaire $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bloody Roller Coaster VR 18+ $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BuildFall 2 🏠 : Drag👆, Stack👌, Smash👇 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- N°752 Out of Isolation-Horror in the prison $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Party Pop : Party Balloon Popping Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Seek Hearts $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 1-3 $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 4-6 $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Sagas of Fire*Wolf $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- To Be Or Not To Be $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- WALLSY - HD WALLPAPERS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pixel Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments