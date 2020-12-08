If there's a speedrun record for releasing tech products, Wyze might be on track to break it. In just the past month, the company has announced new sprinklers, vacuums, thermostats, third-gen Wyze Cams, and smartwatches. Wyze isn't stopping there, as it announced a full-blown home monitoring service today that is estimated to launch in March 2021.

Wyze Home Monitoring is comprised of several pieces of hardware, including the Sense Hub (which acts as a network bridge for the other devices), Sense Keypad, Sense v2 Entry Sensors, and Sense v2 Motion Sensors. The new motion sensors are much larger than the original versions from 2019, which Wyze says is due to "drastic improvements in performance and battery life." It's not clear if the original sensors will work with the updated home monitoring package. The Sense Hub also has a built-in battery backup, so it can continue recording data in the event of a power outage.

Wyze Sense v2 Hub Weight 7.2 lbs Battery 10-hour 2,600mAh battery Connectivity Ethernet, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.1+ BLE 5.1, 915MHz RF Range 500 ft (152.4 m) to sensors Operating Temperature 32°F—104°F (0°C—40°C) Operating Humidity ≤ 85% at 86°F (30°C) Sensors Up to 100 supported Siren 82db @1 meter

Wyze Sense Keypad Dimensions 4.0" x 2.4" x 1.0" / 100.7mm x 62.1mm x 24.5m Battery 3x AA batteries, lasts up to 18 months Mounting Adhesive back, optional screws Connectivity 915MHz RF Range 500 ft (152.4 m) Operating Temperature 32°F—104°F (0°C—40°C) Operating Humidity ≤ 85% at 86°F (30°C)

Wyze Sense v2 Entry Sensor Dimensions 2.1" x 1.7" x .7"

[OLD // Main: (2.2” x .8” x .7”) / (55m x 20mm x 17.5mm)

Magnet: (1.2” x .4” x .4”) / (30mm x 11mm x11mm) ] Battery 1x AAA battery, lasts up to 1.5 years Mounting Adhesive back Connectivity 915MHz RF Range 500 ft (152.4 m) Operating Temperature 32°F—104°F (0°C—40°C) Operating Humidity ≤ 85% at 86°F (30°C)

Wyze Sense v2 Motion Sensor Dimensions 2.0" x 2.0" x 1.1

[OLD (2.2"x 2.2"x1.0") / (55m x 55m x 25m)] Battery 2x AAA batteries, lasts up to 1.5 years Mounting Adhesive back with optional screws Connectivity 915MHz RF Operating Temperature 32°F—104°F (0°C—40°C) Operating Humidity ≤ 85% at 86°F (30°C) Range 25 ft (7.6 m) Installation height 7.5 ft (2.3 m)

The monitoring plan will cost $60 per year (or $5/month) and is powered by security provider Noonlight, the same company that responds when you tap the emergency button on the Wyze Cam. When an intruder or other emergency is detected by an armed sensor, you're connected to a dispatcher that routes data to 911 call centers and first responders.

Even though the Home Monitoring package doesn't include a camera, the system will integrate with Wyze Cams, and home monitoring alerts will be synced with Wyze Cam footage (similar to regular Cam motion events). The app will have an easy toggle for arming or disarming your home, and will also provide daily summaries.

The hardware package is available for pre-order today on Wyze's website, with an estimated shipping date of March 2021.