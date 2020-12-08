It's been over six months since we reviewed the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, but it's still one of the only options on the market when it comes to tablets running Google's Chrome OS. It also presents a pretty great value for the price — and now that price is even lower than usual. Right now, Best Buy is offering the 128GB storage model of the Chromebook Duet for just $229, a savings of $70.

In our review of the Duet, we said getting the device at its $280 MSRP was a steal. Now you can get the 10.1" tablet in its highest 128GB storage capacity for just $229 — and that includes its detachable keyboard and nifty fabric cover. With a MediaTek Helio P60T chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, the Duet isn't going to impress you with blazing fast speeds, but it will navigate around the lightweight Chrome OS just fine. And the portable form factor makes it perfect for everything from watching YouTube around the house to sending emails on the go.

If the Duet does have a downside, it's the lack of ports. There's just a single USB-C port on board. There's not even a 3.5mm headphone jack, although Lenovo was thoughtful enough to include a dongle in the box. If that's something you can live with, this is the lowest price you'll find on the 128GB variant of the Chromebook Duet. The 64GB version normally goes for $249, which means this deal gives you twice the storage while dropping the price an additional twenty bucks.

Head over to Best Buy now to take advantage of these savings and get the Chromebook Duet for a song. It's the only Chromebook tablet to make our current Most Wanted list.